HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 156,831 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 361,956 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.