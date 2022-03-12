Hoese & Co LLP Has $980,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Walt Disney by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 14,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. 7,048,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The stock has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $198.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

