Hoese & Co LLP Purchases 150 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $69.04. 3,527,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

