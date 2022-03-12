Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

