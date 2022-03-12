Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.91

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79.
About Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hong Kong Television Network (HKTVY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.