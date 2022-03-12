Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $19.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -600.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 639,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.