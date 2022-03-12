H&T Group (LON:HAT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of HAT opened at GBX 307 ($4.02) on Tuesday. H&T Group has a 12 month low of GBX 243.70 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 286.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

