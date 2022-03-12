Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 1.6% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $426.12. 618,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,728. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.50 and a 200 day moving average of $424.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

