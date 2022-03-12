HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $259.50

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 259.50 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 266.50 ($3.49), with a volume of 68030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.85).
The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 410.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 480.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.73.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)
