Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) PT Lowered to $4.00

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of HYLN opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.