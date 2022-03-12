ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 37,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.