IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.32.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

