IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,529,000 after acquiring an additional 419,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in V.F. by 30.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after acquiring an additional 802,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

