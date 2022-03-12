IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.00 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,783 shares of company stock worth $4,506,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

