IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 154 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Roku by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Roku by 34.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $103.85 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.27. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

