IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,218 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

