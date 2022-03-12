IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 7,090 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 1,125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,909.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

