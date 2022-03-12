IFP Advisors Inc Has $232,000 Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Invesco by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,057 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Invesco by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,933,000 after buying an additional 616,160 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Invesco by 647.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

