IFP Advisors Inc Has $309,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,524,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,082,000 after purchasing an additional 330,499 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after buying an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

WU stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.