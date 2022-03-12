IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 234.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 215,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 173,495 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $62.97.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.