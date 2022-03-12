IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 164 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,721,000 after acquiring an additional 104,254 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 850,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,230,000 after acquiring an additional 45,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,453,000 after acquiring an additional 482,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

