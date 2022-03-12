IFP Advisors Inc Sells 199 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average of $172.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MHK shares. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

