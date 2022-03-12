IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMRA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. IMARA has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66.

In other IMARA news, Director David M. Mott purchased 50,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and have sold 311,081 shares valued at $696,177. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

