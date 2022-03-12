IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Rating Increased to Buy at ING Group

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IMDZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMCD from €166.00 ($180.43) to €153.00 ($166.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IMCD from €160.00 ($173.91) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
IMDZF stock opened at $153.58 on Thursday. IMCD has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.66.
IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.
