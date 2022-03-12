Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IMCR opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 260.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Immunocore by 245.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 238,286 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $7,339,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth about $6,506,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunocore (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunocore (IMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.