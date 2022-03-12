Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.44).

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,526.50 ($20.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £14.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,693.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.33. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382.31 ($18.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other news, insider Simon Langelier bought 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,639 ($21.48) per share, with a total value of £770.33 ($1,009.34).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

