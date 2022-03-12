Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$68.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO opened at C$57.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.88. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$28.63 and a 1-year high of C$60.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.