Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.08. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,842,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,841,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,315.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after buying an additional 756,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

