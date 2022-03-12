Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

NGVT stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,842,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingevity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,841,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after buying an additional 756,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

