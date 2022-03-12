Insider Buying: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Buys $895,570.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CZR opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.90.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
