Insider Buying: Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Insider Acquires 295,000 Shares of Stock

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Rating) insider Weifeng Huang acquired 295,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$393,530.00 ($287,248.18).
Weifeng Huang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 24th, Weifeng Huang 2,605,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock.
- On Tuesday, December 21st, Weifeng Huang bought 675,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$894,375.00 ($652,828.47).
- On Friday, December 31st, Weifeng Huang sold 3,000,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.79), for a total value of A$3,240,000.00 ($2,364,963.50).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.56.
About Nickel Mines (Get Rating)
Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.
