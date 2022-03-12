Insider Buying: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Acquires $24,966.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) insider Jim Recer acquired 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $24,966.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Veritex stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Veritex by 104,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 650,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,871,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after buying an additional 381,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.