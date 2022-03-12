Insider Selling: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CMO Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

