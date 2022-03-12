Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $13,935,461.04 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,609.51 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,010.73 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,708.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,819.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.70.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.