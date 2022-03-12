Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $13,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $15,255.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $137,061.99.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The business had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.