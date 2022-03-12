Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO Sells 38,197 Shares of Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $72,192.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Garrett Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $93,028.13.

CKPT opened at $1.80 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

