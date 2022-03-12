Insider Selling: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $1,777,800.00 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ETN stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.11. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7,296.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

