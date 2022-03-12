Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells 23,209 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

