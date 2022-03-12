Insider Selling: IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CFO Sells 19,391 Shares of Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $93,270.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IronNet stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Get IronNet alerts:

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. Analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IronNet by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IronNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IronNet by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.