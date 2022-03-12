Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) CFO Sells $1,196,250.00 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Charles Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00.
Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
