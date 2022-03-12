Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $64,350.00 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of S stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.61.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

