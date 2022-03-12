Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $64,350.00 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of S stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.61.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.
SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
