Insider Selling: SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CEO Sells $32,580.00 in Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $30.53 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 131.61% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SBOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.