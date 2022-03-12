Insider Selling: SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CEO Sells $32,580.00 in Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $30.53 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 131.61% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 193,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

