Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells 2,776 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Laurence Zuriff sold 3,857 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $171,752.21.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $123,381.70.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $137,826.36.

On Thursday, January 27th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $129,316.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $155,402.52.

XMTR opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth $159,657,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Xometry by 1,926.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 857,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xometry by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after purchasing an additional 753,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

