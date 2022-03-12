Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells 2,776 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Laurence Zuriff sold 3,857 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $171,752.21.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $123,381.70.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $137,826.36.
- On Thursday, January 27th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $129,316.50.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $155,402.52.
XMTR opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $97.57.
XMTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.
About Xometry (Get Rating)
Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xometry (XMTR)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.