Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.
Shares of INSE stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 286,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,445. The company has a market cap of $309.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $15.81.
Several research firms recently weighed in on INSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.