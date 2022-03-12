Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of INSE stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 286,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,445. The company has a market cap of $309.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 167,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 79,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 56,523 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

