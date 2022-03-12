Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ITRG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Integra Resources by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.