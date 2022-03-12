Intellicheck, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intellicheck in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IDN. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

IDN stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 218.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 97,489 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

