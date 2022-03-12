Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,223,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,567,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.