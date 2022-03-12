Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities to “Market Perform”

Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE:IFS opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 125,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

