Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Interface has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $18.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

