International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.